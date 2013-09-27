Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Krrish 3: Bollywood's first 'superhero musical'
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's new film Krrish 3 is, according to the actor, the biggest budget film ever made in India.
He also claims it is the first superhero action film that is also a musical.
The BBC's Sharanjit Leyl spoke to the heartthrob about the challenge of playing the role.
-
27 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-24292387/krrish-3-bollywood-s-first-superhero-musicalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window