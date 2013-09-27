Hrithik Roshan
Krrish 3: Bollywood's first 'superhero musical'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's new film Krrish 3 is, according to the actor, the biggest budget film ever made in India.

He also claims it is the first superhero action film that is also a musical.

The BBC's Sharanjit Leyl spoke to the heartthrob about the challenge of playing the role.

