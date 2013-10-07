Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron
Hollywood honour for Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron

Hollywood actresses Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron have been honoured for their charity work.

They were among a host of celebrities recognised for their philanthropic contributions at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

