Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Val McDermid's Wire in the Blood series continues
Crime writer and former tabloid reporter Val McDermid has written 30 books, including recently one for children.
But it is her novels featuring characters Tony Hill and Carol Jordan, which she is best known for, after they were adapted for ITV's Wire in the Blood series.
Cross and Burn is the latest and eighth book in the series.
McDermid tells the BBC's Nick Higham how she often has to "re-group" in between her Wire in the Blood novels by writing other stories.
-
10 Oct 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-24476848/val-mcdermid-s-wire-in-the-blood-series-continuesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window