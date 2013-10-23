Andrea Begley on BBC Breakfast
Video

The Voice winner Andrea Begley launches new book

It has been several months since Andrea Begley won the BBC singing competition, The Voice.

Since then, the partially-sighted singer from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland, has released an album and published a book about her experience on the show.

Andrea joined BBC Breakfast to talk about her journey since winning the competition.

