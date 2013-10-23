Media player
The Voice winner Andrea Begley launches new book
It has been several months since Andrea Begley won the BBC singing competition, The Voice.
Since then, the partially-sighted singer from County Tyrone in Northern Ireland, has released an album and published a book about her experience on the show.
Andrea joined BBC Breakfast to talk about her journey since winning the competition.
23 Oct 2013
