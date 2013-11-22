Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Billie Holiday sings Strange Fruit
Billie Holiday performs the song Strange Fruit, which was written in 1939 by high school teacher Abel Meeropol.
Meeropol wrote Strange Fruit as a poem, to critique the racism which was rife in the southern states of America.
-
22 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window