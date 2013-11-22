After selling millions of albums and winning two Brit awards, Gabrielle, took a five-year break from her music career to spend more time at home with her family.

But now she has decided to go back to work, teaming up with US music producer Science to make her new album Now and Always: 20 Years Of Dreaming.

She told BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt about her return to the music scene and why covering her eye helps give her confidence.