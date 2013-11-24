Media player
Golden Horse awards: 'Chinese Oscars' celebrates 50 years
The stars have turned out in force for the Golden Horse film awards - known as the Oscars of the Chinese-language film industry.
The ceremony celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, but the industry is under increasing pressure from Hollywood in its local market.
Cindy Sui reports from Taipei.
24 Nov 2013
