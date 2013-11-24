Taiwanese actress and singer Kuo Shu-yau holds Golden Horse award
Golden Horse awards: 'Chinese Oscars' celebrates 50 years

The stars have turned out in force for the Golden Horse film awards - known as the Oscars of the Chinese-language film industry.

The ceremony celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, but the industry is under increasing pressure from Hollywood in its local market.

Cindy Sui reports from Taipei.

