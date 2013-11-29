Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Les Mis star Samantha Barks: The Oscars were terrifying
Samantha Barks first shot to fame when she appeared on the BBC One talent show I'd Do Anything, which set out to find the new Nancy for the stage production of Oliver! And it seems that was just the beginning.
She then landed her dream role in the Oscar-winning film Les Misérables, starring alongside Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. Samantha spoke to BBC Breakfast about starring in her second film The Christmas Candle.
-
29 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-25155877/les-mis-star-samantha-barks-the-oscars-were-terrifyingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window