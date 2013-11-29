Video

Samantha Barks first shot to fame when she appeared on the BBC One talent show I'd Do Anything, which set out to find the new Nancy for the stage production of Oliver! And it seems that was just the beginning.

She then landed her dream role in the Oscar-winning film Les Misérables, starring alongside Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway. Samantha spoke to BBC Breakfast about starring in her second film The Christmas Candle.