US musician Phil Everly, one half of the Everly Brothers, has died, aged 74, in California.

Everly died in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank of complications from lung disease, his wife Patti told the Los Angeles Times.

Phil Everly and his brother Don made up the Everly Brothers, one of the biggest pop acts of the 1950s and early 1960s.

They had a string of close-harmony hits including Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Suzie and All I Have To Do Is Dream.