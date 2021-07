Space drama Gravity leads the way at this year's Baftas, scoring 11 nominations, followed by 12 Years a Slave and American Hustle, which have 10 apiece.

Lizo Mzimba and Mark Kermode ran through the shortlist shortly after it was announced on Wednesday.

Read a full list of the nominees here.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony at London's Royal Opera House on 16 February.