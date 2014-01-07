Media player
Steve McQueen: 12 Years a Slave is a 'global tale'
British director Steve McQueen has said he was compelled to make a "global tale" out of the memoirs of Solomon Northup - a black musician sold into slavery in the US in 1841.
The film, 12 Years a Slave, is being tipped for the Oscars success and could make McQueen the first black film-maker to win best director.
He told Newsnight's Kirsty Wark about the film.
07 Jan 2014
