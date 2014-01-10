Media player
BBC's first female presenter criticised over her tank top
Barbara Edwards was the BBC's first female television weather presenter, starting a four year stint on screen in 1974.
Famed for being neat, sensible and practical, Barbara received criticism from viewers about her appearance, in particular her clothing.
10 Jan 2014
