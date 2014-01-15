Media player
The Kumars return for new television series
A new series of The Kumars returns seven years after it was last shown on the BBC.
Sanjeev Bhaskar is back as the chat show host with Meera Syal playing his Granny - this time on Sky - but there are a few other changes in the lives of the family since the previous series.
The husband and wife comedy duo, best known for British Asian comedy, Goodness Gracious Me, have been speaking to the BBC Asian Network's Shabnam Mahmood.
15 Jan 2014
