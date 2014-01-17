Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
12 Years a slave actor: 'Nominations kept coming our way'
Chiwetel Ejiofor, who has been nominated to win the best actor award at this year's Oscars, has told the BBC that it was "thrilling" that the nominations kept coming.
Mr Ejiofor was nominated for his performance in the 12 Years a Slave, which received nine Oscar nominations including best director and picture.
-
17 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-25771635/12-years-a-slave-actor-nominations-kept-coming-our-wayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window