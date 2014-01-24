Video

Singer Justin Bieber has been bailed by a Miami court, after being accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, marijana and prescription drugs.

It is the latest in an a growing list of misdemeanours that the singer has been involved in. So what makes young stars go off the rails?

Daniel Glatman, who managed boy band Blue at the height of their fame, claims the pressures and privileges of fame are often to blame for bad behaviour.

Speaking with BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast, Glatman said: "He's living in a total utter bubble, he has no idea where reality is... that's just kind of the world he's in."