Director Peter Berg says he was keen to "divorce" his war drama Lone Survivor from politics and instead focus on the "brotherhood" between his central characters.

Starring Mark Wahlberg and Taylor Kitsch, the film is based on a book written by Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell.

The fact-based film tells of a dangerous mission that took place in Afghanistan in 2005.

Talking Movies' Al Moloney spoke to the film's director Peter Berg about the project.

Film clips courtesy of Universal Pictures