Female composers 'lack opportunity'

The artistic director of the Southbank Centre in London, Jude Kelly, has used the launch of her new music season to lament the absence of women at the top level in classical music, particularly among conductors and composers.

Ms Kelly told the Today programme's James Naughtie that female composers suffer "a deficit of opportunity", and that much of the music establishment takes a passive attitude to the issue.

Composer and conductor Debbie Wiseman highlighted that the UK is currently "witnessing a very productive and positive time for women in music", with women having led the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and BBC Concert Orchestra.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 3 February 2014.