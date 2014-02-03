The painting
Fake Chagall: Owner takes 'action' to stop burning

A businessman who paid £100,000 for a work by the Russian artist Marc Chagall has been told it is a fake.

Martin Lang is having to resort to court action to stop it from being destroyed.

Will Gompertz reports.

