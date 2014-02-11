Media player
A look back at the life of Shirley Temple
Hollywood star Shirley Temple has died at the age of 85, her family has said.
The actress found fame as a child star in the 1930s in films like Bright Eyes, Stand Up and Cheer and Curly Top.
She died on Monday at home in Woodside, California, from natural causes. "She was surrounded by her family and caregivers," a statement said.
David Sillito takes a look back at her life and career.
11 Feb 2014
