In 1966, Kathy Etchingham, a DJ and hairdresser, walked into a London nightclub and met Jimi Hendrix.

She recalls her time as Jimi Hendrix's girlfriend including the occasion they argued over mashed potatoes which inspired the rock legend to write The Wind Cries Mary.

