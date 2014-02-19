Jimi Hendrix
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jimi Hendrix and me: Former girlfriend Kathy Etchingham's story

In 1966, Kathy Etchingham, a DJ and hairdresser, walked into a London nightclub and met Jimi Hendrix.

She recalls her time as Jimi Hendrix's girlfriend including the occasion they argued over mashed potatoes which inspired the rock legend to write The Wind Cries Mary.

Witness is a World Service radio programme of the stories of our times told by the people who were there.

Produced and Directed by Claire Tailyour

  • 19 Feb 2014
Go to next video: How I recovered The Scream