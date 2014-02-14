Tom Rob Smith
Child 44 author Tom Rob Smith on new book, The Farm

Tom Rob Smith's first three novels were all set in Russia, but he has moved closer to home for his fourth book, The Farm, which is set in Sweden.

Smith is himself half Swedish and admits there are some similarities between the novel and real life.

Nick Higham spoke to Rob Smith about the new novel and the art of the spy thriller.

  • 14 Feb 2014
