How UK brains made Gravity stars fly

Gravity dominated the Bafta awards, scooping six prizes, while 12 Years a Slave won the coveted best film honour.
The space drama was named best British film and picked up other prizes for visual effects, cinematography, best sound and original music, while Alfonso Cuaron won best director.
Neil Corbould was responsible for his work on the special effects on Gravity, he spoke to BBC Breakfast about what it felt like to win the Bafta for best visual effects.
17 Feb 2014
