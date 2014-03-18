Naomi Harris at the Bond in Motion exhibition
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

James Bond cars go on show at London Film Museum

More than 50 vehicles from the James Bond films are on display at the London Film Museum as part of a Bond in Motion show.

The classic Aston Martin and the underwater Lotus are among some of the stars of the show. In addition the Rolls-Royce Phantom III from Goldfinger is expected to please Bond fans.

Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli explained why these special vehicles are a key part of the James Bond mystique.

  • 18 Mar 2014
Go to next video: James Bond studio heads to Cardiff