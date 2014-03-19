Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Game of Thrones stars attend New York premiere
The cast of Game of Thrones have attended the New York premiere for the fourth season of the show.
The programme, produced by HBO and broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is based on the popular book series by fantasy author George R R Martin.
Some of the cast revealed what is in store for their characters.
-
19 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-26613558/game-of-thrones-stars-attend-new-york-premiereRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window