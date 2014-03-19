The animatronic dragon from Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones stars attend New York premiere

The cast of Game of Thrones have attended the New York premiere for the fourth season of the show.

The programme, produced by HBO and broadcast on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is based on the popular book series by fantasy author George R R Martin.

Some of the cast revealed what is in store for their characters.

