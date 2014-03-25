Video

Seventy-six people were injured when part of the roof came down during a performance of The Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night-Time at the Apollo theatre in December.

The local authority is still carrying out an investigation but has sent a letter to historic theatres in the West End saying the hessian wadding - a type of sackcloth - mixed into the plaster of Paris, had become progressively weak.

Chris Edwards was at the theatre the night it happened, he recalls the sequence of events.