Epic biblical film Noah, starring Russell Crowe, has had its British premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The tale of Noah's ark, directed by Black Swan's Darren Aronofsky, also stars Jennifer Connolly and Emma Watson.

It has already stormed to the top of the US box office, taking $44m (£26.4m) over the weekend.

Russell Crowe told the BBC's Louise Minchin that it was his ''most difficult'' role so far.