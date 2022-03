This excerpt is from the track Your Love released in 1987 by House music pioneer Frankie Knuckles, who has died aged 59.

It features vocals by Jamie Principle and was released on Trax Records.

Knuckles, known as the Godfather of House, developed the sparse, electronic dance music style that emerged from Chicago in the 1980s.

His death was confirmed by fellow DJ David Morales, and has been described as unexpected.