Classic Italian fashion 'influenced by London'
Italian fashion in the 1960s was "influenced" by London, editor of Italian Vogue Franca Sozzani has said.
Speaking to the Today programme ahead of an exhibition on Italian design at the V&A museum, UK Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman added that the Italians were much quicker than the British to turn fashion into a "business".
First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
02 Apr 2014
