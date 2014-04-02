He was known as "the lone wolf of Fleet Street", the man who got the stories other journalists seemed to miss.

As an investigative reporter, Harry Chapman Pincher struck terror into those trying to hide their secrets.

He joined the then all-powerful Daily Express in the summer of 1945, and became the master of the scoop.

Nick Higham joined him as he prepared to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Archive footage is copyright and courtesy of British Pathé.