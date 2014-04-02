Media player
Stolen art recovered in Italy
Two stolen paintings by Paul Gauguin and Pierre Bonnard worth nearly £9m have been recovered by police in Italy.
The artworks had hung on an Italian factory worker's kitchen wall for almost 40 years, police revealed.
The masterpieces were stolen from a house in London in 1970.
Will Gompertz reports.
02 Apr 2014
