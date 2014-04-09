Graham Gouldman
Video

10cc's Gouldman: 'I've never been to a cricket match'

10cc member Graham Gouldman has admitted that he has never been to a cricket match - despite the lyrics from their famous hit record "Dreadlock Holiday,"

The song's famous line reads, "I don't like cricket - I love it."

Gouldman told BBC Radio 5 live's Phil Williams the inspiration for the song actually came from a man he met whilst holidaying in Jamaica.

