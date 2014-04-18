Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Lady Gaga have topped a poll of acts whose lyrics people find most difficult to make out.

The 2,000 people surveyed by Blinkbox Music also found it hard to understand the words Rihanna, Shaggy and Bob Dylan were singing.

Vocal coach Maxwell David said lyrics were less important if the artist was more focused on "moving the audience" with fancy lighting, dancing and staging.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "Lady Gaga has so much going on... she's not dependent on them whereas a singer like Adele, where there's very little going on - just a bit of piano accompaniment - she really focuses on the lyrics."