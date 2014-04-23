Women outside Shakespeare's Globe theatre in London
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

People from around the world recite Shakespeare lines

William Shakespeare is the UK's greatest cultural icon, according to the results of a British Council survey released to mark the 450th anniversary of his birth.

Five thousand young adults in India, Brazil, Germany, China and the USA were asked to name a person they associated with contemporary UK arts and culture - Shakespeare was the most popular response, with an overall score of 14%.

BBC News asked people outside Shakespeare's Globe theatre in London how well they knew Shakespeare's work..

  • 23 Apr 2014
Go to next video: Fanfare for the Bard's 450th birthday