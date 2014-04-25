The Film Review
Video

Film Review: Mark Kermode on the week's releases

Film critic Mark Kermode reviews the week's new film releases, including science fiction film 'Transcendence', 'Tracks', a true story about a perilous solo trek, and 'The Other Woman', Cameron Diaz's latest American romantic comedy.

  • 25 Apr 2014
