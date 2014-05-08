Video

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie walked the blue carpet in London on Thursday night to promote her new film Maleficent, a fresh take of the Sleeping Beauty fairytale.

Speaking to the BBC's Lizo Mzimba, she said that playing the role of a "wonderfully wicked" villain was very challenging but also "great fun".

The actress also spoke about her sorrow at the abduction of more than 200 Nigerian children by Boko Haram militants - and said the world needed to send a message that crimes against women in conflict zones had to end.