Video

Claudia Winkleman has been named as the new full-time co-host of Strictly Come Dancing.

She will take over from Sir Bruce Forsyth, who announced in April that he was stepping down.

Winkleman previously presented the BBC Two spin-off, It Takes Two, and joined Tess Daly on Sunday night's results show in September 2010.

In this clip she talks to some of 2013's finalists following the dance-off.