Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Journalist and author Lynn Barber talks to Andrew Marr
The journalist and author Lynn Barber, infamous for her no-nonsense interviewing style, talks to the BBC's Andrew Marr about her colourful life and career.
Asked about her least favourite interviewees, she said of Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: "I'd almost despaired of disliking somebody as much as I disliked him".
-
18 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-27460251/journalist-and-author-lynn-barber-talks-to-andrew-marrRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window