Tom Cruise makes three premieres in one day
Tom Cruise has cruised onto three red carpets across the globe in one day.
It was all part of a promotional push for his and Emily Blunt's new movie Edge of Tomorrow.
The pair started the day in London for a screening at seven in the morning then jetted to Paris before ending the movie marathon in New York.
29 May 2014
