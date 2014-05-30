Video

Jimmy Gralton's sin in the 1920s, according to the clergy, was to build a dance hall on a rural crossroads in Ireland where young people could go to learn, argue and dream, but above all to dance to jazz and have fun.

The Irish political activist was deported twice from the country in the 1930s.

Now, a film by British director Ken Loach, follows what happens when he comes back after spending a decade in New York.

Before the camera's rolled Loach hinted it may be his last movie, but as he tells BBC Breakfast this might no longer be the case.