Campaigner Norman Fowler on the continuing fight against Aids
In 1986 the world was confronted with the spread of a deadly new illness - Aids.
Britain's then health secretary Norman Fowler launched one of country's most extensive public health campaigns in a bid to combat the disease.
Nearly 30 years on he has written a book about his tireless work, but warns there is much more to be done.
Lord Fowler spoke to Nick Higham as part of the Meet The Author series.
19 Jun 2014
