In 1986 the world was confronted with the spread of a deadly new illness - Aids.

Britain's then health secretary Norman Fowler launched one of country's most extensive public health campaigns in a bid to combat the disease.

Nearly 30 years on he has written a book about his tireless work, but warns there is much more to be done.

Lord Fowler spoke to Nick Higham as part of the Meet The Author series.