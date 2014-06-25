Video

Best-selling author James Patterson is giving £250,000 to independent bookshops in the UK and Ireland to help boost literacy for young readers.

Independent bookshops with a dedicated children's book section can apply for a grant of between £250 and £5,000.

"Far too many children are in danger of living their lives without books," the US novelist said.

Patterson spoke to BBC News about the initiative and explained why he wanted to set it up in the UK.