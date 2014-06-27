Media player
Glastonbury glampers: Love Fields luxury alternative
In its 44-year history Glastonbury has gone from a festival in which music lovers were offered free milk, to one of the biggest events of its kind in the world.
As 130,000 revellers enjoy the first day's music, some of them are also taking in their luxury accommodation, as the site's Love Fields opens for business.
The BBC's Fiona Lamdin, has visited Glastonbury's glampers.
27 Jun 2014
