Video

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has joined bandmate Charlie Watts in a self-mocking skit to promote the forthcoming Monty Python revival show at London's O2 Arena.

Jagger is seen watching World Cup football with Charlie Watts while dismissing the Monty Python show as 1960's nostalgia that will be of interest to noone.

"Bunch of wrinkly old men trying to relive their youth and make a bit of money," says Jagger.

Clip from YouTube