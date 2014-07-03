Video

Professor Green is ditching social media in favour of reading and "old school" social interaction.

The rapper has already quit Facebook and plans to erase his Twitter timeline of 54,000 tweets.

The Londoner, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, said he feared standards were slipping due to social media speak.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Colin Paterson: "There's going to be a whole generation of kids that are socially inept... using weird FYI chat in actual conversation."