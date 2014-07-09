Video

The first ever waxwork with what is claimed to be the most accurate likeness of author Jane Austen has been revealed at her museum in Bath.

Although Austen is one of the most famous writers in history, there was no official portrait made of her. It was forensic artist Melissa Dring who commissioned the work for the Jane Austen centre. Dring spent over a year looking at letters, diary entries and writings to try to find out what she looked like.

The final results were unveiled on Wednesday, the work was put together by sculptor Mark Richards and the costume was designed by Bafta and Emmy award-winning costumier, Andrea Galer.

Mark Richards spoke to BBC News about the work.