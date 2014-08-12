Robin Williams birthday video

Video

BBC News website readers have been expressing their shock and sadness at the death of Robin Williams.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian, who was 63, is believed to have taken his own life at his home in California.

Bret Green contacted us to say that as a background actor he worked with many famous stars, but none compared to Williams when it came to being kind and treating colleagues with respect. He described Williams as an all around nice guy: "Robin never treated anyone like inferiors, only equals."

Mr Green appeared in Williams's television comedy The Crazy Ones in December 2013. He said between filming he told the actor it was his wife's birthday. Mr Green said the quick little video Williams created made his wife the happiest he had ever known her to be.