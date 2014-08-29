Matthew Amroliwala
Matthew Amroliwala leaves BBC News Channel

Presenter Matthew Amroliwala is leaving the BBC's News Channel after 16 years to work at BBC World News.

Co-presenter Jane Hill introduced a montage of his career highlights.

