A slapstick stage farce that started life as a one-act play in a pub theatre two years ago has started a West End run.

The Play That Goes Wrong, created by actors from the Mischief Theatre company, has opened at the Duchess Theatre after a national tour and stints in Edinburgh and London's Trafalgar Studios.

The comedy shows inept members of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery.

Co-writer Henry Lewis, who also stars in the play, tells the BBC's Tim Masters about the show's journey to the West End and reveals that it is not always alright on the night.