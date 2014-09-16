In honour of the 20th anniversary of the start of the Friends series, a pop-up coffee shop is opening in New York City.

The shop - which will offer free coffee - is modelled on Central Perk, the coffeehouse frequented by Friends characters.

The show premiered on US television network NBC on September 22, 1994.

The new Central Perk cafe will be open until October 18 and is located in lower Manhattan.

Ed Ram reports.