Television show Crimewatch is marking 30 years of helping to solve crimes by appealing to the public for information.

Since its 1984 launch it has featured more than 4,000 appeals with one in five resulting in a conviction.

However, the programme very nearly did not make it on air, as John Maguire reports from the Crimewatch studio in Cardiff.

